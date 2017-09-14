Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Popcorn Storms Return

It’s a clear and mild start to the day across most of the state.  Temps in the 60s this morning for the metro area and winds are out of the south and light.  Across the region that south wind is really keeping many of us quite mild!! We warm up today and it will feel even more like summer! Probably not a bad day to get out and swing a golf club.

 

For this afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine, breezier south winds, slightly muggy conditions, and hotter temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, especially in W Kansas, but most will stay dry.

 

We are getting back into more of a summer time pattern with warmer temps this week back in the 90s until a cool down by the weekend.

 

