Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Hotter, Spotty Showers

It’s another beautiful day across Kansas, with a little bit more sunshine for our Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., we’re at 77° in Wichita with light winds and low humidity. Great day to have lunch outside!

But, we have been tracking a few spotty showers in far northern Kansas, so folks up there keep in mind that you may feel a raindrop or two today.

For the rest of your Wednesday, just expect continued sunshine, fairly light winds, and low humidity, but with hotter temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few more showers will be possible in far northern counties through the evening, but nothing that should ruin any plans.

These spotty rain chances will continue tomorrow as well, but once again, most of the state will stay dry. Bad news for the areas that need the rain, but good news for anyone working outside.

I’ll let you know how long this return to summer heat lasts, and look ahead to when some better rain chances make their way into the forecast, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady