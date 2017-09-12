Teachman’s Take: Irma’s Clouds With Summer Heat Returning

The remnants of Hurricane Irma are evident over parts of Kansas this evening. This sheet of cloud cover is expected to linger through part of tonight and finally move out by tomorrow.

You can see how the clouds are affecting temperatures. Where there’s more clouds, the temps are cooler. Out in western Kansas, it’s significantly hotter in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Over the next 24 hours, we will all be sweating to the 90s. Temps will stay on the hotter side of things for a while with limited rain chances. There’s a slim rain risk in NW Kansas and SW Nebraska Wednesday evening.

There is a better chance for rain over the weekend for the majority of the state. I’ll take a look at it and how it will impact temperatures once it moves through tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman