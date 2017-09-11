Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: More Mild Days!

By under

What a nice mild start to your Monday morning!!! Temps are in the upper 50’s to lower 60s to start off.

 

For the rest of the day, expect temperatures to heat up even more into the upper 80s with  a few 90s in the west…  Light winds low humidity and loads of sunshine are in store for you, so get out and enjoy it!

 

Statewide we’ve got another day just as beautiful as yesterday!!

As beautiful as our weather is across Kansas, we are still tracking hurricane Irma in Florida. Irma continues to weaken as it moves northwest today…

