Laura’s Look: Still on cruise control

We continue to be spoiled with great weather! For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s by morning. Another nice night to keep the windows open. The the mid-week time frame, the summer heat kicks back into high gear. Temperatures will soar back into the middle 90s across much of the state. The summer heat will be short-lived though as cooler changes settle back into the state this weekend. This will also bring rain chances back to the forecast.

Here’s a check of what’s left of Irma, now a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 MPH. We won’t get anything out of Irma as it weakens and moves through the Ohio Valley mid-week.