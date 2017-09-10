Western’s Weather Wrap: Nice Sunday Here, while Irma Hits Florida

I’ve been tracking a few spotty showers in northcentral Kansas this morning, but they’re not expected to amount to much or last long. Check the latest radar image here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Otherwise, it’s just another mild start to our Sunday! Temperatures are mainly in the 60s with fairly low humidity and a slight southerly breeze.

Today will be another great day to hit the golf course or do anything outside to enjoy the remainder of the weekend! We’ll keep with plenty of sunshine, strong south winds, and warm temperatures in the upper 80s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is finally reaching the coast of Florida. The eye is moving over Key West this morning, with the storm presently a Category 4 with sustained winds at 130 mph.

Irma is still expected to ride up the west coast of Florida over the next 48 hours, making the western coastal towns, including St. Petersburg/Tampa, likely the hardest-hit areas. However, Irma is SO LARGE, that life-threatening storm surge (10-15′ possible), damaging hurricane-force winds (up to about 130 mph), blinding rain, dangerous flooding (up to 25″ – nothing like Harvey, but still very serious), and even tornadoes will all be possible throughout the ENTIRE state of Florida today through tomorrow, making this a very scary weekend for all Floridians. It will finally start to weaken, but still cause flooding and severe weather concerns, as it reaches the Florida Panhandle tomorrow night and moves over land into Georgia and Alabama through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the nice weather here today, but be sure to stick with KSN on air and online for hurricane updates!

~Katie the Weather Lady