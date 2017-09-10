Laura’s Look: Tranquil weather pattern

Weather Blog

A pleasant end to the weekend with temperatures this evening drifting away through the 70s. It’ll be rather cool by morning with wake up temperatures in the 50s! Make sure to take advantage of the cool weather and open the windows. The heat slowly cranks back up this week.

Tomorrow looks just like today, sunny and comfortable in the middle and upper 80s. Temperatures warm near 90 degrees mid-week. Overall, a quiet work week can be expected. There are some hints at a cold front arriving this weekend which will drop our temperatures off and bring back some rain to the state.

Irma made its second landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Marco Island earlier this afternoon. The entire state will feel Irma’s wrath with life threatening storm surge, damaging winds, torrential rain, flooding, and even tornadoes.

Irma will cruise along the west coast and weaken over the next 24 hours but still bring life threatening wind and storm surge to the Florida Keys and much of Central and Western Florida.

 

