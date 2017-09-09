Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Quiet Weekend Here, but Tracking Irma

By under

It’s a mild and quiet start to our weekend with temperatures mainly in the 60s across the state, a few clouds, a slight breeze, and dry conditions.

For the rest of the day, it’ll be great to get out and enjoy your Saturday! Very much like yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine, gusty south winds, but nice and low humidity.

Of course, the big weather story right now remains to be the hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Katia has now made landfall in Mexico and is weakening. Jose is a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph sustained winds and will be skirting the Virgin Islands, but it is not expected to reach the United States. Then the biggest concern continues to be Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, and is hammering Cuba this morning.

Irma’s track has shifted slightly westward, so the Florida Keys and the southern and western coasts of Florida are expected to be hardest hit by this hurricane. Nonetheless, ALL of Florida is under the gun for significant storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains as Irma makes landfall within the next 24 hours, pummeling the state all throughout the weekend and into early next week, before it finally weakens and moves over land into the southeastern U.S. Devastating damage is unfortunately likely for the coasts of Florida this weekend, so keep these folks in your thoughts.

Get more details on the forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And I’ll have updates all morning on KSN!

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s