Western’s Weather Wrap: Quiet Weekend Here, but Tracking Irma

It’s a mild and quiet start to our weekend with temperatures mainly in the 60s across the state, a few clouds, a slight breeze, and dry conditions.

For the rest of the day, it’ll be great to get out and enjoy your Saturday! Very much like yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine, gusty south winds, but nice and low humidity.

Of course, the big weather story right now remains to be the hurricanes churning in the Atlantic. Katia has now made landfall in Mexico and is weakening. Jose is a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph sustained winds and will be skirting the Virgin Islands, but it is not expected to reach the United States. Then the biggest concern continues to be Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, and is hammering Cuba this morning.

Irma’s track has shifted slightly westward, so the Florida Keys and the southern and western coasts of Florida are expected to be hardest hit by this hurricane. Nonetheless, ALL of Florida is under the gun for significant storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains as Irma makes landfall within the next 24 hours, pummeling the state all throughout the weekend and into early next week, before it finally weakens and moves over land into the southeastern U.S. Devastating damage is unfortunately likely for the coasts of Florida this weekend, so keep these folks in your thoughts.

Get more details on the forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And I’ll have updates all morning on KSN!

~Katie the Weather Lady