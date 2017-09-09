Laura’s Look: Warm weekend delight

The weather remains very quiet here in Kansas while the nation is focused on Hurricane Irma.

Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today. Gusty south winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. Which is near normal for this time of year.

Even the new work week brings us tranquil and warm weather.

We’re in desperate need of rain! The way it stands now, a cold front will march in next weekend which will drop our temperatures and bring us much-needed moisture. In the short-term…. enjoy the calm and warm weather.

Of course the other big story is Hurricane Irma. Florida is all ready feeling the impacts of the storms wrath with deteriorating conditions and it will only get worse overnight tonight into tomorrow. After Irma made landfall in Cuba late Friday night we’re now awaiting for the storm to make a pivotal turn away from Cuba’s coast and head toward the Florida Keys early Sunday morning. As of 4PM Irma a Category 3 hurricane but is expected to strengthen over open water on the northward bend. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation. I’ll have the latest tracks coming up on KSN News at 6 and 10.