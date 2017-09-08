Western’s Weather Wrap: Warm & Windy Weekend

Not quite as chilly this morning, but still a nice start to our Friday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, light winds, and low humidity.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out here this morning, but anything that develops will fizzle out by midday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine, breezy south winds, and very warm temperatures into the upper 80s.

Our weekly drought monitor shows continued Moderate Drought conditions across central Kansas. But unfortunately, I don’t have any good rain chances to talk about over the next week. Full forecast: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Once again, while we stay quiet, our focus remains on the hurricanes out in the Atlantic. And here’s something fascinating – Hurricane Irma has been so strong, with sustained wind speeds up to 185 mph, that it’s actually registering on seismometers out in the Caribbean. Although there are not any actual earthquakes, the significant winds are shaking the trees that then rattle the earth, and causing crashing ocean waves, which then are registering as if they’re small earthquakes. Incredible!

And Irma is still tracking towards the Florida coast, expected to make landfall Saturday night into Sunday morning as potentially a Category 4 storm. Significant storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains are expected, so we will continue to keep a close watch on this throughout the weekend.

Take advantage of the quiet weather here while it lasts! I hope you can get out and enjoy your weekend. And for more details on our forecast, with the latest on the Atlantic hurricanes, tune back in for KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady