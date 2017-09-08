Laura’s Look: Weekend Warmth

Quiet weather will carry us into the weekend. It looks like a great night for high school football! A breezy south wind will take us through the evening as well as warm temperatures in the 80s. Make sure to tune into KSN News at 10 for Friday Football Fever!



The weather pattern remains very quiet through the weekend. There is a small potential for a spotty shower or two, otherwise dry weather can expected.

While weather is calm in the Kansas, all eyes are on Hurricane Irma. As of this afternoon, the category 4 hurricane is 345 miles southeast of Miami, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 MPH moving west. It appears to take more of a northwest path Saturday night into Sunday morning. Conditions will deteriorate throughout the weekend in Florida with Irma making landfall early Sunday morning as a borderline Category 4 or 5 hurricane. Make sure to keep it with KSN throughout the weekend for the latest track and updates.