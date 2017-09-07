Teachman’s Take: Warming Temps As Florida Warns Of Hurricane Irma

Did you notice more of a haze to the sky today? We can blame the wildfires out west for this coming into our neck of the woods. But, our temperatures have been divine this week! Today has been slightly warmer in the middle and upper 80s.

In the days to come, we will see an area of high pressure from the west inch closer to us.

This will allow our temps to rise a few more degrees. Our rain chances still look pretty slim. There is a small window overnight for a pop up shower or storm. It will be isolated, so don’t count on any water from nature for your tomato plants. I do see a few better opportunities for moisture in western Kansas over the weekend. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for a look.

I’ll also continue to track Hurricane Irma. I still stand by a landfall between the Florida Keys and Miami. The question right now is how soon will it take that turn to the north? When it happens, it will either slice right through Florida or hug the eastern seaboard.

Considering this storm will maintain its major status, it will make landfall more than likely as a Category 4 storm. Let’s not forget when Harvey made landfall in Rockport, TX, it did so as a Cat 4 and caused tremendous damage. My thoughts and prayers are with the folks in Florida — I truly hope they do take the warning and evacuate. This isn’t a storm to mess with. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman