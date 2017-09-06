Western’s Weather Wrap: Beautiful Weather Continues

Brr… It’s downright chilly across Kansas this morning! We’re seeing the coolest temperatures we’ve had since the end of May, so be sure to grab the jacket before you head out the door. Wichita even officially dropped to 46° around 7:30 a.m., breaking the record low temperature of 48° set back on this date in 1889.

But we’ll be warming up nicely again today, with highs topping off in the low 80s, which is still below normal for this time of year. That combined with sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity, will keep it feeling like fall! Get outside and enjoy it.

The below normal temperatures won’t last long though. Our highs will be climbing into the upper 80s by the start of next week, getting us back to the more summer-like warmth.

While we are expecting to stay quiet over the next week, we’re continuing to track Hurricane Irma that’s moving over the Caribbean islands today. It is currently a Category 5 storm with sustained wind speeds at 185 mph. This is a very dangerous situation, and we will have to monitor it closely as it is expected to impact the Florida coast later this weekend.

Get more info on our beautiful weather in Kansas here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady