Western’s Weather Wrap: Fall weather returns!

Good morning, Kansas! I’ve been tracking a few spotty showers this morning, including some near Wichita, so you may want to grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Radar: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The rain is brought to us by a big cold front that passed through overnight, bringing some breezy north winds, which will usher in much cooler and drier conditions for our Tuesday.

So, after this morning’s showers, we’ll dry out for the rest of the day, seeing more sunshine by the evening, and fall-like temperatures only topping off in the 70s!

The cool down for today was brought in by the jet stream, which also brought us those hazy skies yesterday. Due to the wildfires in Oregon and Montana, the smoke is drifting up into the atmosphere and getting caught in the jet stream, which is then drifting southward into Kansas.

While we’re quiet here, we’re tracking another major hurricane, this time out in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm this morning, and it looks to maintain that strength as it tracks westward.

We will see significant impacts from Irma in Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, and the like throughout this week. Then by the weekend, it is possible that this hurricane will make landfall on the southern coast of Florida. A lot can still change, so we will be monitoring this situation closely throughout this week.

Get out and enjoy the fall-like weather across Kansas today and tomorrow! Details on when we warm back up in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady