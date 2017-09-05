Laura’s Look: Free A/C Alert

What a breath of fresh air! Feeling a lot of Autumn out there this Tuesday morning. Some of us may have run into a few spotty sprinkles and showers, those have cleared out.

The rest of the day looks beautiful! A brisk north wind will stay with us as clouds clear out.

Clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to plummet tonight. You will definitely want a jacket as you head out the door Wednesday morning.

We’re not talking about frost or a freeze tonight but we’re edging toward that time of year where we have to keep a close eye on it! Average first freeze in Kansas happens in the middle to late October and early November time frame.

The other major story is Hurricane Irma which is now Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 MPH. Irma is expected to continue westward across the Caribbean, eventually making it to the Florida coast this weekend. It could potentially make landfall as a major hurricane. A lot can and will change from now until then.

Make sure to keep with KSN on this developing situation. I’ll have the latest forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then. – Laura Bannon