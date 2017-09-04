Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Scorching Labor Day, Fall Weather Tomorrow

By under

We kicked our Labor Day off mild and muggy with mainly clear skies, but we’ll be heating up quickly today!

It’ll be perfect to spend the day by the pool or out on the lake, as temperatures will soar into the upper 90s today with lots of sunshine, slightly humid conditions, and breezy southwest winds.

Our forecast highs for today aren’t too far off from Labor Day last year, though thankfully aren’t quite as hot as 2015. Then 2014 and 2013 were a bit more tolerable and closer to normal high temperatures for this time of year.

We’ll be sweating it out in the summer heat today, but that will be short-lived. A front is on the way for tonight, dropping our highs to the 70s and making it feel like fall come tomorrow!

This front will also bring the chance for some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight through tomorrow morning, though little rain is expected overall. You can get more details on that in my full forecast here!

So, grab the sunscreen and water, then get out and enjoy this last hoorah of summer for the holiday! And be sure to tune back in for KSN News at Noon to get the latest on our upcoming cool down and rain chances.

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s