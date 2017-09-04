Western’s Weather Wrap: Scorching Labor Day, Fall Weather Tomorrow

We kicked our Labor Day off mild and muggy with mainly clear skies, but we’ll be heating up quickly today!

It’ll be perfect to spend the day by the pool or out on the lake, as temperatures will soar into the upper 90s today with lots of sunshine, slightly humid conditions, and breezy southwest winds.

Our forecast highs for today aren’t too far off from Labor Day last year, though thankfully aren’t quite as hot as 2015. Then 2014 and 2013 were a bit more tolerable and closer to normal high temperatures for this time of year.

We’ll be sweating it out in the summer heat today, but that will be short-lived. A front is on the way for tonight, dropping our highs to the 70s and making it feel like fall come tomorrow!

This front will also bring the chance for some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight through tomorrow morning, though little rain is expected overall. You can get more details on that in my full forecast here!

So, grab the sunscreen and water, then get out and enjoy this last hoorah of summer for the holiday! And be sure to tune back in for KSN News at Noon to get the latest on our upcoming cool down and rain chances.

~Katie the Weather Lady