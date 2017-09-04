Laura’s Look: Fall like changes coming

Hope everyone enjoyed the summer sizzle this holiday weekend brought us! The hot spot today was across south central Kansas and the Wichita Metro. Some relief was felt across the northern half of the state as cold front marched in early Monday.

An isolated storm or two is possible along the cold front this evening. The better chance actually arrives overnight tonight although those chances aren’t all that great. Some of us could wake up to scattered showers and thunder showers Tuesday morning.

Expected noticeably cooler conditions for the middle of the week. Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees cooler from what we experienced over the holiday weekend.

A slow warming trend will take us through the rest of the work week although temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year.

We’re still keeping a close eye on the tropics. As of writing this (4PM) Hurricane Irma is a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH. There’s no way to sugar coat this with Hurricane Irma nearing south Florida at week’s end. If you have friends or family, make sure to connect with them and make sure they’re prepared.