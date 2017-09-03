Laura’s Look: Turning cooler after Labor Day

The weather pattern remains very quiet this holiday weekend. It’s the heat we’re focused on. A few locations actually saw high temperatures in the triple digits this Sunday! More of the same can be expected as we round out the holiday weekend.

Storm chances are on the rise Monday night into Tuesday although it doesn’t look like a widespread soaker. Most of us will stay dry. You will want to send the kids to the bus stop Tuesday morning with an umbrella.

You can turn off the A/C after Labor Day! Cooler air will filter in behind a cold front and set the stage for pleasantly warm temperatures for the middle of the week. Overnight lows will be refreshing in the 40s and 50s! As Dave Freeman would say, “Good Sleepin’ Weather!”

The other thing we are keeping an eye on in the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather Center is Hurricane Irma. As of writing this (4PM) it is still a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 MPH. This storm is a ways out in the Atlantic and will threaten the Lesser Antilles mid-week. Although the track of Hurricane Irma is uncertain being so many days out, folks on the U.S. East Coast should monitor this hurricane closely.

Make sure to tune into KSN News at 5 and 10 for the latest news, weather, and sports news! See you then. – Laura B.