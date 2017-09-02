Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: From summer to fall

By under

Hope everyone is enjoying this Saturday so far! Some folks kicked off the day with a little rain. Check out Garden City, coming in at 1.02″ of rain in the last 24 hours. A bulk of the rain fell across the southern half of the state.

24 Hour Rain Totals

It looks like we got all the wet weather out of the way for the rest of the holiday weekend. It will definitely have a summer-like feel. By Labor Day, we’ll see temperatures in the middle and upper 90s! Some areas could come close to hitting the century mark. Right on cue for the unofficial last weekend of summer!

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

So plan to enjoy Labor Day outdoors, hopefully poolside because dramatic changes are coming. This is going to be one of those week’s where you’re sweating one day, then the next you’re trading out the flip flops and shorts for a jacket!

Temperature Trend

Some areas may wake up to temperatures in the 40s mid-week! How refreshing is that!? This cool down will also bring the state another round of rain. I’ll show you those details hour by hour on KSN News at 6 and 10. If you’re out and about this weekend, make sure you’re connected to us through our KSN Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere App. As always, you can find your most up to date forecast by clicking here.

StormCast 12AM Tuesday

Hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend! – Laura B.

 

 

