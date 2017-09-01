Western’s Weather Wrap: Spotty Storms Today, Hotter Labor Day

After a quiet stretch of weather this week, we’re finally seeing some spotty showers and non-severe storms across the state today. So keep the rain jacket handy, but it shouldn’t be enough to ruin your Friday plans.

Though you may not want the rain for the holiday weekend, we do need the rainfall. We ended August below normal for much of the state, shown in the yellow and orange areas here. Wichita in particular saw 2.20″ for the past month, which is 1.50″ below normal for August.

Unfortunately, this lack of rain has kept Moderate Drought conditions going across central Kansas. And sadly, we don’t have any real good rain chances in store for us anytime soon.

We will continue to see the spotty showers and rumbles of thunder today, and those will persist into the night, at which point they will finally reach the Wichita area.

But, the rain is expected to clear out by tomorrow morning, leaving us with dry and hotter weather for the holiday weekend! So be sure to get out and enjoy it.

I’ll have the latest on today’s rain, your Labor Day Weekend travel forecast, and a look ahead to our next rain chance and cool down, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady