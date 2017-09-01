Weather Blog

Leon's Breakfast Blog: Holiday Weekend Plans??

By

We are tracking a few spotty showers and storms in W KS this morning and we will have a few stray storms possible in W KS through the day… We are not expecting any of these to be strong or severe. You can always get a look at your live local radar at ksn.com/weather

Off to yet another mild start to the morning! It feels great out there, but you may want to grab an umbrella as you head out because there is the chance you could run into a spotty shower in W KS today!

We are back to the 80s this afternoon so it’s another comfortable day to kick off the long weekend. Stray showers and storms in W KS will not be a washout, but it would be nice to get a little rain if you are lucky enough to get under one of these.


 

Overnight tonight a few showers and storms are possible in SC KS. While overnight storms are not expected to be severe and they are not expected to be widespread, if you are camping out tonight to get an early start to the weekend, you may want to keep an eye to the sky.

You couldn’t ask for a better Labor Day weekend forecast!

After a brief warm up for the weekend a pretty strong cold front will push thought the state bringing rain chances and much cooler weather by the middle of next week.

