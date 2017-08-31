Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Holiday Weekend Heat, Some Rain

Well, if you’ve enjoyed this week’s forecast so far, then you’re going to continue to love today’s weather! Our live SkyView in Dodge City shows abundant sunshine yet again today, with perfect weather to be outdoors.

For the rest of the day, we’ll keep with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and just slightly breezy easterly winds. Enjoy!

This stretch of mid-80s won’t last forever, though. Temperatures look to climb into the low 90s for Labor Day Weekend, which will be great for those wanting to spend the days out on the lake! But this heat won’t last long either, with another nice cold front on the way for Tuesday, dropping us back down below normal for this time of year.

Though most of your holiday weekend looks quiet, we are tracking the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder in western Kansas tomorrow, which then look to impact Wichita by Friday night. But thankfully no severe weather is expected, so it shouldn’t ruin your plans.

I’ll have more on tomorrow’s rain chances, the weekend heat, and next week’s cold front, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady

