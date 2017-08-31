Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Slim Rain Risk Before The Heart Of The Holiday Weekend

This whole week has been spectacular!  Temperatures have remained warm and pleasant with low humidity.  And this evening will be no exception!

I do see a few clouds starting to work into western Kansas overnight.  While there is a slight chance for an early morning shower, most locations will stay dry.

There is a better and more widespread chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

If you’re planning to go camping this weekend or spend time at the lake — go for it!  Once the sun comes up on Saturday through Labor Day, the weather looks hotter with sunshine returning.

Next week, there will be a powerful fall-time cold front that moves through on Tuesday.  Our temperatures will certainly feel like September.  Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for a look at how crisp of a change it will be for us!

– Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

