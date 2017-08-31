Leon’s Breakfast Blog: More Mild Days!

Another amazing day today as we start off in the comfortably cool 60s!. Once again, high pressure is in control and that means clear skies and comfortable temps this afternoon. We will pick up a bit more of a SE breezy this afternoon but it will still be very mild even with a touch more humidity.

Starting off in the 60s today we will almost mimic yesterday with lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s.

Statewide everyone gets another really nice afternoon! As high pressure moves to our east surface winds will start to turn from the NE to the SE this afternoon. SE winds will still be mild but they will bring in slightly warmer and more humid air as we head to the weekend.

All eyes are on the holiday weekend and why not!! We will have a slight chance of rain late Friday afternoon in Western Kansas and then a slight chance of a few showers or storms across Wichita and SC Kansas overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It looks like most of the rain falls overnight while you’re asleep and by Saturday morning we should be looking at clearing skies and temps climbing into the low 90s! The Labor Day weekend looks beautiful!!!

We will have a warming trend through the weekend then early next week a potent cold front will push though Kansas bringing a chance of rain and thunder on Tuesday and much cooler temps! Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 80s. The cold front next week will bring our temps back below normal into the lower 80s by the middle of next week.