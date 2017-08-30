Western’s Weather Wrap: Gorgeous weather continues, slight changes holiday weekend

You probably noticed the beautiful weather when you stepped out the door this morning! Low temperatures managed to drop down into the 50s across most of the state, which is wonderful for this time of year.

And the beautiful weather is continuing this afternoon! We’re seeing a few cumulus clouds popping up, but still plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday.

For the rest of the day, expect it to be just like yesterday. Lots of sunshine, low humidity, a slight breeze, and warm temperatures, but not bad, climbing into the mid 80s. Get outside and enjoy it!

While the weather is quiet here, we’re still tracking Tropical Storm Harvey along the gulf coast. It is finally making some progress north and eastward, so it will be moving across the eastern half of the United States as we head into the holiday weekend. Thankfully it will finally weaken to a tropical depression come tomorrow, but it will still be dumping a lot of rain.

Now, we’re not talking about anything like what’s already happened in the Houston area, but there is still the potential for roughly 5-10″ of rain in isolated locations around the Tennessee Valley through the end of the week, so we will have to continue to watch out for some minor flooding.

Although we aren’t seeing direct impacts from Harvey on our weather here in Kansas, I am still looking at the potential for some small rain chances and hotter temperatures for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. I’ll have your full forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady