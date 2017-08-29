Leon’s Breakfast Blog: The Hits Just Keep On Coming!

It is hard to believe just how nice our weather continues to be. The Un-August forecast will continue to keep temps in the 80s and the normal soupy, thick, humid conditions will stay at bay. As we head through the afternoon and frankly what we have going on today we will keep for the rest of the week!! This is what you have to look forward to today!

Statewide today looks just as nice, if not even a little nicer than yesterday did! And that is really saying something!!

This whole week looks beautiful and I know a lot of you are already looking forward to the Labor Day weekend… And it is definitely a weekend to look forward to!

Tropical Storm Harvey has now moved back over the Gulf of Mexico and it’s strengthened a bit. Harvey will remain at Tropical Storm strength and torrential rain fall will continue over Texas today and much of tomorrow before Harvey finally makes landfall in Western Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon… Here is the latest track and forecast from the National Hurricane Center.