Teachman’s Take: Quiet Here, How To Help Folks Affected By Harvey

We are kicking off the work week on a beautiful note! My mom took the picture above this afternoon. She was in awe of how large our fair weather cumulus clouds were earlier today. While a summer cold front came sweeping through the state over the last 24 hours, it helped to cleanse the atmosphere, drop our temps and the humidity.

By the looks of things, our temperatures are expected to stay below the norm as we kick off September. Here is a look at expected temps across the nation over the next few weeks. It shows us facing temps below the norm with the heat building out west.

The heat will eventually return to the 90s for us. Join me on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for a look at when that happens.

I really wish I could take these blue and sunny skies and send them to Texas. Unfortunately, it’s been a spot on forecast so far in terms of where the storm made landfall, its track and projected rainfall amounts. In the days to come, Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to sit over Texas and Louisiana. The folks here are far from being out of the woods as another 2 feet of rain is expected through the week.

This evening we are teaming up with the Red Cross to make a difference and send assistance to those in need. Here is the contact information if you would like to help.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman