Western’s Weather Wrap: Quiet Here while Hurricane Harvey Churns in the Gulf

Howdy, folks! We’ve seen more clouds across the area this morning, keeping our temperatures fairly mild. As of 11 a.m., it’s 76° in Wichita with a light southeast breeze and slightly muggier conditions than yesterday.

Overall, it’s quiet all across Kansas today, but it’s a very different story in Texas and Louisiana. Hurricane Harvey (currently a Category 2 storm) is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, already impacting the coast. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm (wind speeds up to about 125 mph) sometime tonight in southeastern Texas.

As if the initial threat of damaging winds and storm surge isn’t enough along the coast tonight into tomorrow, the even bigger issue is that the system is expected to park itself over Texas for several days, not ejecting to the northeast until the middle of next week. This means that life-threatening flooding will be possible in areas like Corpus Christi, Port Lavaca, and Houston, with widespread 1-2′ of rain likely, and even isolated amounts up to 35″ possible.

We will be monitoring Harvey very closely, but for us, we will see little to no impact weather-wise. Expect a nice Friday across Kansas with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

However, I am tracking a weak storm system for us this weekend. I’ll let you know when you may need to make your plans indoors over the coming days, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady

