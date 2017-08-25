Teachman’s Take: Quiet At Home, Major Hurricane Harvey

We have seen a great deal of cloud cover across the state today. It’s still allowing some sunshine to look through allowing temps to warm into the 80s. Thanks to our winds from the south/southeast, more moisture has returned.

This evening, I can’t rule out a shower or a storm along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. There’s a slim chance for a stray raindrop due to a disturbance that will favor Oklahoma this evening. As we head into the evening, our rain chances will rise by Sunday and early Monday.

Temps are also expected to heat back up later in the work week. I’ll talk more about our weekend rain chances and the return of the heat tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10.

I will also be updating you regarding Hurricane Harvey.

This afternoon, it was upgraded to a Category 3 storm. This isn’t surprising to me at all and I expected this to happen. There’s nothing to shear this storm apart and it’s over some incredibly warm waters of the Gulf. It should make landfall late this evening if not into the wee hours of Saturday. The disturbing thing about this storm is that it will park itself over Texas this weekend. And models next week indicate that it won’t get picked up from the flow. While it will weaken and become disorganized, it will continue to drop rain. Needless to say, several feet of rain are likely from this weekend and into next week. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman