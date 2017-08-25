Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Mild Weather for Kansas & A Major Mess in Texas

Here is an update on Hurricane Harvey as of 6AM Friday morning from Kansas Today.

You could not ask for a much nicer start to an August day with temps starting off in the 60s ! Humidity is up a little bit but it still feels great, almost cool!!! There will be plenty of sunshine today but temps remain quite mild warming into the mid 80s with light winds and low humidity!! This is a beautiful day so make sure you make the most of it!!!

Morning clouds and sun will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and the state should once again enjoy a pleasant, warm August afternoon.

This weekend is also looking warm and wonderful and the below normal highs continue into next week. There will be a slight chance of rain early Sunday and again on Monday.

Many eyes are on Hurricane Harvey is forecast to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The eye of Harvey is forecast to come on shore near Corpus Christi as a Cat 3 with max winds of 120 mph and a storm surge of as much as 10 feet.

Harvey will produce a tremendous amount of rain so along with a devastating storm surge the inland fresh water flooding will be extreme.