Weather with Western

Hey there, folks! I’m back from vacation, and, boy, did I bring some nice weather with me, or what?!

I hope you got the chance to step outside or open the windows this morning, as temperatures were nice and comfortable, bottoming out in the 50s and low 60s across the state.

We’ve warmed up plenty though, with temperatures as of 11 a.m. in the 70s. Thankfully, however, the humidity has remained fairly low, with dewpoints mainly in the low 60s, so our heat index isn’t a major problem. We’re also seeing some scattered clouds, but with plenty of sunshine mixed in.





Today overall looks to be very much like yesterday, though slightly warmer as we climb into the upper 80s with continued low humidity, partly cloudy skies, and some breezy south winds. A little on the warm side, but still not a bad day to be outdoors!

The radar is quiet for now, but we will be monitoring the potential for a few storms to spark up in far northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska later this evening. The severe threat is low, but a few strong storms are possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Rain and storm chances will be increasing this weekend, so be sure to tune in to KSN News at Noon to see when and where you may need that rain jacket. Also, a very serious situation is unfolding as Tropical Storm Harvey strengthens in the gulf… I’ll have the latest on all of this throughout our newscast from 12-1 p.m.

~Katie the Weather Lady