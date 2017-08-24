Teachman’s Take: Warm Days Continue As Harvey Heads Toward Land

Another nice August day! Winds are a touch stronger from the southeast with more humidity. You can see the moisture marching back thanks to the clouds aloft this afternoon.

There is a slim chance for rain this evening out west. And even then, it looks to only affect SW Nebraska and NW Kansas IF one storm moves in from eastern Colorado. It will be a small window and only a few folks will be affected through early tonight.

The evening, overall, should be delightful with temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

In the Storm Tracker 3 Weather Center, we are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Harvey. Winds are rapidly intensifying and I could see this being devastating for southeast Texas.

This storm could intensify to a category 3 or perhaps a 4 over the next 24 hours. Once it makes landfall, it will sit over Texas and produce torrential amounts of rain.

This storm will plague parts of Texas through the weekend and perhaps into next week. So what does this mean for us? Well, it looks like we won’t tap into much of the tropical moisture nor the storm’s remnants. I do see chances for storms mainly Sunday into Monday due to an approaching front. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest information of Hurricane Harvey as I’m tracking storms here at home. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman