Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Another Day in Paradise!

You could not ask for a much nicer start to an August morning!! Temps start off in the lower 60s! It is actually kind of a refreshing start to the morning! As you head out to work you’ll have a nice dry commute and by the time lunch rolls around you’ll want to grab a seat outside!! Mild temps and low humidity will make for a great afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine today but temps remain quite mild warming into the mid to upper 70s by lunchtime and highs topping out in the mid 80s with light winds!! This is a beautiful day so make sure you make the most of it!!!

It’s hard to imagine a nice start to the day and the sunrise is just as beautiful as the forecast!