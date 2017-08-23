Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: A Fall Preview

By under

You can’t ask for better weather for late August! Check out this morning low temperatures. I threw on a sweatshirt this morning and had the heater on full blast on the way to the gym this morning! (I get cold SUPER easy). My trainer told me I was crazy… I know i’m not the only one though!

Wednesday low temperatures

Dewpoints are in the 50s which is why it’s so comfortable!

10AM Dew Points

It really looks like we’re done with the summer heat, for now at least. Temperatures in the 80s will carry us through the week’s end.

The summer heat is turned OFF as well as storm chances. We could see some storms move into western Kansas tomorrow evening. Better chances arrive Saturday, I’ll show you what to expect coming up on KSN News at Noon! In the meantime, enjoy this BEAUTIFUL weather! – Laura B.

