Teachman’s Take: Milder Temps And A Stormy Break

You probably felt the winds of change today! They have been a little stronger and have also changed directions from the north. This puts us on the drier side of things for the rest of today and into parts of tomorrow. Eventually this evening, the humidity will fall a little more as the winds from the north continue to bring in air that’s not as muggy.

Here is a look at our temps across the state going into 4 PM. We have temperatures in western Kansas in the 70s! Central Kansas is warmer in the 80s.

And what you see here is what you’re going to get for a while. I”m not seeing a return to the 90s any time soon.

We will, however, increase our rain chances in western Kansas by Wednesday evening.

This will also open the door to an unsettled stretch of days. I’ll explain on KSN News tonight at 5, 6 and 10.

All my best, Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman