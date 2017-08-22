Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Un-August Temps

A cold front is pushing through Kansas this morning and that means a few showers and storms will pop up along with it…

Much cooler temps and much less humidity will move across the state today behind the front. NE winds will be a bit breezy but that breeze will feel really good this afternoon. Headed to the golf course this afternoon?? Should be breezy but really nice the later in the day you go.

Statewide our temps will top out in a very unseasonably cool low to mid 80 degree range.

If you are a lover of the 80s then you are going to love the week ahead!! Other than a few stray storms by weeks end we are looking at some pretty nice days ahead. Normal highs this time of year are about 91 and as you can see we are running well below that and the lower humidity will make it feel even better!!