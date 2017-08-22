Laura’s Look: Done with the heat, for now….

Morning showers and storms have pushed out of the KSN viewing area leaving us with more tolerable temperatures for the rest of the week. Yesterday and the weekend were awful!

I totally geeked out when I walked into work because you could see exactly where the cold front was positioned. See that green line right over Metro? That’s the boundary moving through.

The temperatures also lined up exactly with what was going on. Notice in Newton and Hutchinson temperatures were in the 70s, compared to Wichita, El Dorado, and McConnell AFB (where the cold front had not come through) in the 80s.

Incredible August weather will carry us through the rest of the week! Temperatures remain in the 80s. I’m looking ahead to our next round of storms coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then!