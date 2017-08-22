Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Done with the heat, for now….

By under

Morning showers and storms have pushed out of the KSN viewing area leaving us with more tolerable temperatures for the rest of the week. Yesterday and the weekend were awful!

I totally geeked out when I walked into work because you could see exactly where the cold front was positioned. See that green line right over Metro? That’s the boundary moving through.

10AM Radar

The temperatures also lined up exactly with what was going on. Notice in Newton and Hutchinson temperatures were in the 70s, compared to Wichita, El Dorado, and McConnell AFB (where the cold front had not come through) in the 80s.

10AM Temps

Incredible August weather will carry us through the rest of the week! Temperatures remain in the 80s. I’m looking ahead to our next round of storms coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then!

Temperature Trend

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s