Teachman’s Take: Eclipse thoughts plus a stormy evening

With 93% totality in Wichita, it was still an incredible show! Most of us across Kansas got to see and enjoy this celestial phenomenon where the clouds were able to break up. This was my first experience with an eclipse of this magnitude. The last total eclipse to hit the United States was just a couple of weeks before I was born a few decades ago. When we hit the eclipse’s peak this afternoon shortly after 1 PM, the way the sky darkened reminded of an approaching storm. We dropped a total of 4 degrees in Wichita during the event.

While the sunshine has returned, the heat has built back with plenty of humidity.

You can see the clouds are getting more active around the metro, which will lead to more storms this evening.

Scattered storms will develop through the evening and part of the overnight. While I’m not expecting widespread severe weather, a few storms could be on the stronger side with hail and gusty winds. Because the atmosphere is charged with moisture, get ready to receive heavy amounts of rain if you get stuck underneath a storm.

