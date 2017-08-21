Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: 93% totality has never looked so good!

By under

Good morning! I know this morning looked a little iffy especially with the rain and clouds but check it out! SUNSHINE 🙂

Although we’re not in the 100% path of totality, we’re definitely sitting pretty with sunshine and high clouds. I’m thinking it’s going to be a close call for those that are farther north in the path of 100% totality! There’s a possibility they won’t be able to see the total solar eclipse which is total bummer especially for travelers.

So don’t feel bad if you didn’t make travel plans, we’re definitely in a good spot. The peak viewing time is around 1:04PM in the Wichita Metro, we will also FEEL the effects of the partial eclipse. Temperatures will drop off about 10 to 15 degrees but recover nicely through the later part of the afternoon.

