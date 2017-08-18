Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Heat and storms

Good morning folks… Well you may have been rattled out of a nice peaceful snooze by the sound of thunder and some heavy rain early this morning! Looks like another unsettled day is in store for us this afternoon. Any lingering morning storms will finally wind down and we will be left with a pretty decent start to your Friday. It will be warm and you can count on the humidity sticking around for a sticky afternoon… Clouds should break for some sun today as we go through the afternoon and with a south wind, we will just warm back up into the low 90’s. Basically this is typical August heat, although the heat index will make it feel like we are pushing the upper 90s so that isn’t so great. Showers and storm are expected to redevelop later this afternoon across SW and Central Kansas. That means Wichita will be in line for some storms this afternoon as well. As far as severe weather chances?? I think there could be a warning or two, but I think the main issue will be heavy rain if you happen to be stuck under one of those storms. Storm coverage should be hit and miss today and early this evening so you may get by without a single drop, but where the rain does drop, there will be a lot of it… Rain chances look like they will wind down tonight and that sets us up for a really looking good this weekend!! So whatever you outdoor pleasure is I think you’re good to go for outdoor plans Saturday and even Sunday. Heat and humidity will be the only thing you will have to watch out for. Have a great weekend!!!! -LS

August heat returns today…

Scattered storms fire up this afternoon.

Hot and humid this weekend but it’s looking dry… SPF 90??