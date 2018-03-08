Lightning safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Severe Weather Awareness Week, KSN News 3 wants to keep you prepared for thunderstorms and lightning.

Lightning strikes in the United States about 25 million times, according to the NWS.

Rule of thumb: If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.

Once you hear thunder roar, head indoors. If you can’t get to a safe location inside, here are a few tips to prevent lightning from striking you or someone you know.

Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a low area. (A tent offers no protection from lightning).

Stay away from water, wet items or metal objects. Water and metal doesn’t attract lightning, but they are conductors of electricity.

Never lie flat on the ground

Indoor Lightning Safety

Stay off corded phones, computers or electrical equipment (Cordless phones and cell phones are safe to use).

Avoid plumbing, including sinks and baths

Stay away from windows, doors and porches

Do not lie on concrete floors, or lean against concrete walls

The NWS reports that, since 2006, five people died from being struck by lightning in Kansas. Individuals were struck doing activities such as biking, riding a motorcycle or camping under trees.

For more information about lightning and lightning safety, visit the NWS website.