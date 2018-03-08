False report draws large police presence at Maize South High School

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A false report to Maize South High prompted a large police presence.

The district said in a Facebook post, despite rumors, there is no threat or active shooter at Maize South High School. All students are safe.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene and investigating a report. Staff members are working to communicate further details.

