WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bishop Carroll’s dominant win streak continues to get bigger, while Eisenhower’s magical season comes to a tough end against Mill Valley.

Here are some of the scores from state tournament basketball games:

5A BOYS

Mill Valley 68 Eisenhower 64 F

Bishop Carroll 68 F.L. Schlagle 57

4A-I GIRLS

Bishop Miege 56 Circle 38 F

4A-II GIRLS

Marysville 58 Nickerson 45 F

Andale 59 Topeka-Hayden 41 F

3A BOYS

Halstead 65 Caney Valley 63 F