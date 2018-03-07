Volunteer firefighters play vital role in fighting recent wildfires

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday was exhausting for firefighters across Kansas as they battled fires that were only made worse by the windy and dry conditions.

What some may not know is that many of the firefighters are volunteers, including some of the departments helping in a fire near Lake Afton.

“We jumped right in the fire line immediately upon arriving on scene,” said Justin Patrick, a volunteer firefighter with the Clearwater Fire Department.

Urgency was key for Patrick and his department as they rushed to assist put out the blaze.

“We found a house and another structure that was being threatened by a fire line that had jumped through,” he said.

The fire sent several barns and cars up in flames. But thankfully, no one was hurt.

Since Monday, volunteer fire departments all across Kansas have answered the call, helping battle nearly 50 wildfires throughout the state.

They often have long hours in sometimes life-threatening situations.

For some volunteers, the reason why is simple.

“Because I’m proud to serve my community and the people of Kansas,” said Trent Zimmerman, a volunteer firefighter with the Clearwater Fire Department.

For volunteer firefighter Michael Cowherd, his willingness to volunteer goes beyond community service. For Cowherd, it’s personal.

“This department, about nine years ago, put my house fire out,” he said. “And, it was just my way of giving back to the same department that fought my fire.”

More than 25,000 acres have burned across Kansas since Monday. At Lake Afton, it took the help of 24 units to get the fire under control.