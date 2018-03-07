Tornado shelters still on the way for some schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As kids quietly and orderly walk down the hall, teachers monitor the time it takes to get everyone into the storm shelter at Jefferson Elementary this week.

“Good job everybody,” Jefferson Elementary Principal Kamiel Evans told all the kids. “It was under three minutes for all of us to get in here and close the doors.”

Jefferson has a modern shelter, which is a relief to teachers who remember the 1999 tornado that wiped away four “portable” classrooms.

“It jumped over the Hilltop community which is right south of us. And it came here (Jefferson Elementary) and obliterated our portables,” says teacher, Karen Wedel. “But it basically jumped over the Hilltop community where a lot of our kids live. It just happened to hit the places where there were no people or no children, which is just a miracle.”

In Goddard, they don’t yet have storm shelters for all of the kids. At Oak Street School, about a third of the kids go into the interior bathrooms. The other kids go into lower hallways and cover their heads, up against the wall.

“We are just so fortunate that we have that support here in Goddard. A bond issue passed with voters, and that is bringing us a storm shelter,” says Principal Ashley Miller.

Miller says the Oak Street School was built in the 1950’s. And, she explains, that’s why kids shelter in the interior hallways, with steel doors closed on either side of the hallway.

“So hopefully very soon we will begin our progress on our safe areas,” says Miller. “So it’s an older building and it’s a little nerve-racking when rough weather comes in and we have the hallway and two-thirds of our students go down in the hallways and cover their heads. And we are down there reassuring them they are safe.”

Meanwhile, back at Jefferson in Wichita, teachers say the shelter gives them peace of mind for the kids in their care.

“I just get a sense of peace being here in this shelter,” says Wedel.

All Wichita schools have shelters, after a bond issue was passed to pay for the structures. Goddard officials say most kids have shelters, but more are on the way.

“Our students, they are very good during the drill,” says Miller. “I think they see the importance of practicing them. And we do review them with students fairly often like we do with the fire drills.”

KSN will continue to bring you #SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek stories with a look at what the city and county have planned in case of a tornado event.