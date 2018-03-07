The look and feel of St. Jude is unlike any other hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many of the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital spend months or even years in treatment so the staff want it to be a friendly, inviting place for families.

Staff members organize games and activities for the patients and their siblings.

Bella Bush of Wichita, who’s fighting brain cancer, actually looks forward to her visits at St. Jude. One of her favorite things?

“The puppies,” said Bella with a smile. “They have dogs I get to play with.”

She also likes the stairs that make music as she walks down them to radiation. It’s a treat before treatment!

Other children also think of St. Jude as a fun place.

“Azalea gets excited to come here,” said the 4-year-old girl’s mother, Simone. “We as mothers describe this as the Disneyland of hospitals.”

But it’s not just the activities that help kids forget their sickness for awhile. It’s what they don’t see.

“There is a thing called ‘white coat syndrome’ that children get afraid of doctors who have on the coats so a lot of our doctors just don’t wear coats,” said Kathy Cox, Guest Services Liaison.

Plus, there’s no antiseptic smell at St. Jude, even though everything is sanitized to fight germs.

“We have such expensive and wonderful filtration systems and air conditioning systems that filter all of that smell out,” said Cox.

St. Jude also doesn’t look like a typical hospital. Every wall of every building is painted with a bright mural.

The colorful environment helps keep the kids’ spirits up and gives parents peace of mind.

Katy Mortimer of Junction City said her son, Brady, was still playing the same day he died five years ago.

“As sick as he was, he was able to still be a child, a kid,” said Mortimer. “And never once did they make him feel like a patient.”

For other patients, St. Jude hopes that happiness translates into healing, both physically and emotionally.

“It is treating the mind, body and soul,” said Cox.