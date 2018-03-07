St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kickoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News kicked off its 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

You can reserve your ticket for the Dream Home, valued at $500,000. More than 2,200 tickets are reserved as of 7:45 a.m.

The home is located at the Reserves at Sandcrest in northwest Wichita.

Nies Homes is building the home, along with various subcontractors.

The home is 4,068 square feet. It will feature a modern farmhouse design, with lots of wooden accents and details. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. On the first floor and basement level, the home has huge windows and doors to let natural light all throughout the home. The basement level also features a wet bar, wine room, home gym and an outside fire pit.

To reserve a ticket call 1-800-834-5760 or visit dreamhome.org.

By reserving one of the raffle tickets you will not only be entered to win the home but you will also be entered to win many other prizes. The best prize will be knowing that you have helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital further their mission of helping save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.