St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kickoff

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News kicked off its 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

You can reserve your ticket for the Dream Home, valued at $500,000. More than 2,200 tickets are reserved as of 7:45 a.m.

The home is located at the Reserves at Sandcrest in northwest Wichita.

Nies Homes is building the home, along with various subcontractors.

The home is 4,068 square feet. It will feature a modern farmhouse design, with lots of wooden accents and details. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. On the first floor and basement level, the home has huge windows and doors to let natural light all throughout the home. The basement level also features a wet bar, wine room, home gym and an outside fire pit.

To reserve a ticket call 1-800-834-5760 or visit dreamhome.org.

By reserving one of the raffle tickets you will not only be entered to win the home but you will also be entered to win many other prizes. The best prize will be knowing that you have helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital further their mission of helping save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s