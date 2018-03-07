Pavement improvements to begin at Kellogg and 111th Street West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Improvements to westbound Kellogg between 111th Street and 119th Street West are set to begin.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-March. The city says the pavement improvements will help accommodate westbound to eastbound U-turns at 119th Street, including additional left-turn lane capacity.

A public information meeting for the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Family Church, 11135 W. Kellogg.

Following pavement improvements, the signal at 111th Street will shut down for approximately six months as a trial period to monitor traffic patterns. If traffic is determined to be operating satisfactorily, based on traffic counts and accident data, the traffic signal and connections to 111th Street from Kellogg will be permanently removed.

Upon completion, businesses near 111th Street can be accessed from frontage roads through the Maize Road and 119th Street intersections.

An illustration of the coming improvements can be found here.

