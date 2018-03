WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a traffic accident in Park City.

According to authorities one person is in critical condition.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-135 at 61st. St. Traffic is being diverted. Drivers should avoid the area.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.