Newton Walmart receives a bomb threat

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department said the Newton Walmart store received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The store is located at 1701 South Kansas Road.

Police are evacuating the store and surrounding area as a precautionary measure.

No devices or suspicious packages have yet been found. Police advise you to avoid the area as they investigate.

